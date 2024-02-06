Marie-Helene Bertino, Beautyland

Today we hear from Marie-Helene Bertino, author of the new novel, Beautyland. Beautyland is the story of young Adina, who lives with her single mother in Northeast Philadelphia.

Adina is different: she was sent from another planet to take notes and let her extraterrestrial superiors know whether earth would be a suitable place for them to live. She communicates with them by fax machine.

The novel is insightful, nuanced and magical. And in the hands of Marie Helene Bertino, it is truly an original piece of writing.

Buy the book!

