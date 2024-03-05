Patrick Bringley, All the Beauty in the World

Patrick Bringley was setting out on a sparkling career, working in the events department ofThe New Yorker magazine, when his beloved older brother Tom was diagnosed with cancer. Tom died at just 26 years old, and Patrick knew he had to make some changes in his life. He sought out the quiet stillness of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where he signed on as a guard. He stayed for ten years. He learned about the treasures the museum holds, grew to love many of his fellow guards, and was able to reset his life to a degree. All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me is the story of those 10 years.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

