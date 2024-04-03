© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Kaveh Akbar, Martyr!

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:52 AM EDT
Author Kaveh Akbar
author photo, Beowulf Sheehan
Author Kaveh Akbar

Today we hear from Kaveh Akbar, author of the new novel Martyr!

In the novel, Cyrus Shams loses his mother just a few months after he was born when the plane she was in was shot out of the sky by a U.S. Navy warship. Cyrus goes on to become a recovering addict who is obsessed with martyrdom, a poet who doesn’t write much. His father, Ali, is resigned to work in a chicken factory in Fort Wayne, Indiana. These characters seem sad, but the novel Martyr! Is funny, compelling, and a fabulous read.

Buy the book!

Buy Tommy Orange's book too!

Tags
GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry