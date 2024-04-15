© 2024 WGCU News
Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club, Special Live Edition: Annabelle Tometich, The Mango Tree

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
Amanda Inscore Whittamore

Today’s guest is Annabelle Tometich, author of the memoir The Mango Tree. The book takes place in Fort Myers, and this interview was recorded live at the Palace Pub and Wine Bar in Cape Coral, earlier this month.

Many of you know Annabelle as the long-time restaurant critic and food writer for the Fort Myers News-Press. She wrote under the pseudonym of Jean LeBoeuf for many years. She is a native and a resident of Fort Myers and a graduate of the University of Florida. Her writing has been published widely and has won many awards, including first place for Features Writing from the Florida Society of News Editors. And now she has written this excellent memoir, The Mango Tree. Read it!

Buy the book!

Annabelle Tometich celebrates her book launch at Palace Pub and Wine Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Tometich's memoir is called The Mango Tree.
1 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty003.jpg
WGCU's Cary Barbor interviews Annabelle Tometich about her memoir, The Mango Tree, at Palace Pub and Wine Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
2 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty004.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
3 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty008.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
4 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty013.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
5 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty047.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
6 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty001.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
7 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty002.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
8 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty007.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
9 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty009.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
10 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty011.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
11 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty014.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
12 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty012.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
13 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty015.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
14 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty018.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
15 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty017.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
16 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty010.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
17 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty016.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
18 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty019.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
19 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty020.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
20 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty022.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
21 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty025.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
22 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty028.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
23 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty027.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
24 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty026.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
25 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty032.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
26 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty030.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
27 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty033.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
28 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty031.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
29 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty029.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
30 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty035.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
31 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty036.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
32 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty034.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
33 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty037.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
34 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty038.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
35 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty039.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
36 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty040.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
37 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty042.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
38 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty041.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
39 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty045.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
40 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty043.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
41 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty046.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
42 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty044.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
43 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty048.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
44 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty049.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
45 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty051.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
46 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty050.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
47 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty052.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
48 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty053.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
49 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty055.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
50 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty054.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
51 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty056.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
52 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty057.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
53 of 53  — 040324mangobookparty058.jpg
GL041524_full unedited audio.mp3
Click here to listen to the full, unedited audio of the event.

GCL Book Club Gulf Coast Life
