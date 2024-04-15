GCL Book Club, Special Live Edition: Annabelle Tometich, The Mango Tree

Today’s guest is Annabelle Tometich, author of the memoir The Mango Tree. The book takes place in Fort Myers, and this interview was recorded live at the Palace Pub and Wine Bar in Cape Coral, earlier this month.
Many of you know Annabelle as the long-time restaurant critic and food writer for the Fort Myers News-Press. She wrote under the pseudonym of Jean LeBoeuf for many years. She is a native and a resident of Fort Myers and a graduate of the University of Florida. Her writing has been published widely and has won many awards, including first place for Features Writing from the Florida Society of News Editors. And now she has written this excellent memoir, The Mango Tree. Read it!
Buy the book!
1 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty003.jpg
Annabelle Tometich celebrates her book launch at Palace Pub and Wine Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Tometich's memoir is called The Mango Tree.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
2 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty004.jpg
WGCU's Cary Barbor interviews Annabelle Tometich about her memoir, The Mango Tree, at Palace Pub and Wine Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
3 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty008.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
4 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty013.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
5 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty047.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
6 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty001.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
7 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty002.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
8 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty007.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
9 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty009.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
10 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty011.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
11 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty014.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
12 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty012.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
13 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty015.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
14 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty018.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
15 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty017.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
16 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty010.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
17 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty016.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
18 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty019.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
19 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty020.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
20 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty022.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
21 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty025.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
22 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty028.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
23 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty027.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
24 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty026.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
25 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty032.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
26 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty030.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
27 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty033.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
28 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty031.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
29 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty029.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
30 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty035.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
31 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty036.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
32 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty034.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
33 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty037.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
34 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty038.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
35 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty039.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
36 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty040.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
37 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty042.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
38 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty041.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
39 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty045.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
40 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty043.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
41 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty046.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
42 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty044.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
43 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty048.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
44 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty049.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
45 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty051.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
46 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty050.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
47 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty052.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
48 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty053.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
49 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty055.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
50 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty054.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
51 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty056.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
52 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty057.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
53 of 53
— 040324mangobookparty058.jpg
Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral.
Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU
GL041524_full unedited audio.mp3
Click here to listen to the full, unedited audio of the event.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.