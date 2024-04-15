GCL Book Club, Special Live Edition: Annabelle Tometich, The Mango Tree

Today’s guest is Annabelle Tometich, author of the memoir The Mango Tree. The book takes place in Fort Myers, and this interview was recorded live at the Palace Pub and Wine Bar in Cape Coral, earlier this month.

Many of you know Annabelle as the long-time restaurant critic and food writer for the Fort Myers News-Press. She wrote under the pseudonym of Jean LeBoeuf for many years. She is a native and a resident of Fort Myers and a graduate of the University of Florida. Her writing has been published widely and has won many awards, including first place for Features Writing from the Florida Society of News Editors. And now she has written this excellent memoir, The Mango Tree. Read it!

Buy the book!

1 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty003.jpg Annabelle Tometich celebrates her book launch at Palace Pub and Wine Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Tometich's memoir is called The Mango Tree. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty004.jpg WGCU's Cary Barbor interviews Annabelle Tometich about her memoir, The Mango Tree, at Palace Pub and Wine Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty008.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty013.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty047.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty001.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty002.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty007.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty009.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty011.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 11 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty014.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 12 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty012.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 13 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty015.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 14 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty018.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 15 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty017.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 16 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty010.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 17 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty016.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 18 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty019.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 19 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty020.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 20 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty022.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 21 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty025.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 22 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty028.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 23 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty027.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 24 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty026.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 25 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty032.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 26 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty030.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 27 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty033.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 28 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty031.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 29 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty029.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 30 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty035.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 31 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty036.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 32 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty034.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 33 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty037.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 34 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty038.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 35 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty039.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 36 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty040.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 37 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty042.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 38 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty041.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 39 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty045.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 40 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty043.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 41 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty046.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 42 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty044.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 43 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty048.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 44 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty049.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 45 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty051.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 46 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty050.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 47 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty052.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 48 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty053.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 49 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty055.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 50 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty054.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 51 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty056.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 52 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty057.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 53 of 53 — 040324mangobookparty058.jpg Palace Pub and Wine Bar hosted the book launch party for Annabelle Tometich's memoir, The Mango Tree on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Cape Coral. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

GL041524_full unedited audio.mp3 Click here to listen to the full, unedited audio of the event. Listen • 37:35

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.