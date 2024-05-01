© 2024 WGCU News
GCL Book Club

Gulf Coast Life Book Club: Kayla Min Andrews, The Fetishist

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published May 1, 2024 at 11:07 AM EDT
Kayla Min Andrews
Bryan Tarnowski
Kayla Min Andrews

Katherine Min’s new novel The Fetishist is a funny and propulsive story that revolves around three main characters: Daniel, a womanizing violinist who is forced to reckon with the pain he has caused; Alma, a Korean American cello prodigy who was once in love with Daniel; and Kyoko, a young Japanese American woman who is enraged at the damage Daniel caused her mother. 

Min put the novel aside in 2014 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the disease that sadly took her life in 2019.

Katherine Min
Joanna Morrissey
Katherine Min

Min’s daughter, Kayla Min Andrews, also a writer, picked up the manuscript after her mother’s death. Kayla took on the project and was able to finish it. 

This interview is with Kayla Min Andrews, who was able to put her mother’s excellent book The Fetishist out into the world this year.

Buy the book!

