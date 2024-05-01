Gulf Coast Life Book Club: Kayla Min Andrews, The Fetishist

Katherine Min’s new novel The Fetishist is a funny and propulsive story that revolves around three main characters: Daniel, a womanizing violinist who is forced to reckon with the pain he has caused; Alma, a Korean American cello prodigy who was once in love with Daniel; and Kyoko, a young Japanese American woman who is enraged at the damage Daniel caused her mother.

Min put the novel aside in 2014 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the disease that sadly took her life in 2019.

Joanna Morrissey Katherine Min

Min’s daughter, Kayla Min Andrews, also a writer, picked up the manuscript after her mother’s death. Kayla took on the project and was able to finish it.

This interview is with Kayla Min Andrews, who was able to put her mother’s excellent book The Fetishist out into the world this year.

Buy the book!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.