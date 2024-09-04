GCL Book Club: Julia Phillips, Bear

This episode features author Julia Phillips discussing her new novel, Bear. In it, Sam and Elena are two sisters living on an island off the coast of Washington. Both have service industry jobs, waiting on wealthy mainlanders who have second homes on the island. They live with their mother, who is not well. And between her medical bills and their inadequate pay, the sisters are not making ends meet. One night, from the ferry where she works, Sam spots a bear swimming to the island. From that day on, life is not the same for the two sisters. The book is a page-turner, full of crisp observations about humans and other animals.

Phillips mentions these books in her interview:

Stone Home, by Crystal Hana Kim, which is full of tension and suspense.

Want, by Gabrielle Burnham, another story about year round residents in a tourist economy.

Phillips discusses her book on Late Night with Seth Meyers!

