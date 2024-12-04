GCL Book Club: Marguerite Sheffer, The Man in the Banana Trees

The Man in the Banana Trees is a new short story collection by New Orleans writer Marguerite Sheffer. This is Sheffer’s first book, and it won the Iowa Short Fiction Award this year. The stories include horror, ghost stories, and science fiction, yet are always infused with stark realism, which is such a testament to Sheffer’s sophisticated and beautiful writing. The stories are not linked. They are all different lengths and locations and characters, but there is for sure a spirit of a throughline in them all.

