Arts & Culture
GCL Book Club

GCL Book Club: Tessa Fontaine, The Red Grove

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published March 5, 2025 at 9:38 AM EST
Author Tessa Fontaine and The Red Grove
author photo Max Cooper
Author Tessa Fontaine and The Red Grove cover

In Tessa Fontaine’s new novel The Red Grove, a group of women have established a community among redwoods. It’s a community that feels safe until a man dies on the grounds. Soon after, a woman named Gloria disappears. Gloria is the mother of young Luce, who sets out to find her, even as she takes care of her little brother Roo and her disabled aunt, Gem. This literary thriller is Tessa Fontaine’s debut novel. It was longlisted for the Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize, and named People Magazine’s best book of May, among many other accolades.

