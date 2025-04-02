© 2025 WGCU News
GCL Book Club: Sally Wen Mao, Ninetails

Published April 2, 2025
Author Sally Wen Mao
Author Sally Wen Mao

In this episode, we hear from writer Sally Wen Mao. Mostly known for being a poet, Mao has now published a collection of short stories called NINETAILS. In it, she reimagines the alluring nine-tailed fox spirit from Asian folklore, placing it squarely into modern life. Interspered through these stories is her novella, “The Haunting of Angel Island,” which takes place in the San Francisco Bay area. Angel Island was used to quarantine and exclude Chinese and other Asians from the US during the years of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Buy the book!

