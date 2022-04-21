© 2022 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Music from rap, hip-hop, and EDM artist Nory Aronfeld

Published April 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT
Photo by Ema Capilla
Nory Aronfeld new album cover art
Ema Capilla
Photo by Nicholas Valdes

We’ll feature music from South Florida-based rap, hip-hop, and EDM artist, performer and producer Nory Aronfeld ahead of his album release party, along with creative partner Ema Capilla, on April 24 at the iconic Faena Theater on Miami Beach. From lo-fidelity beats to psychedelic instruments, to songs heavy on lyricism and wordplay, his original compositions are genre blending and genre bending. He’s produced hundreds of songs driven by an impulse to develop his own authentic sound. He’ll also be performing in a recital at Florida Gulf Coast University’ Bower School of Music April 29 with FGCU piano student Fernando López Flores along with an orchestra of other musicians. Ahead of these upcoming performances, we’ll explore Aronfeld’s creative approach and hear his original songs, including a rap performed live in studio.

