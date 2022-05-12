Florida Rep’s production of “Maytag Virgin” delivers story of loss, guilt, redemption, and new-found love

The Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers closes its 24th season with a production of the authentically Southern romantic comedy “Maytag Virgin,” by playwright Audrey Cefaly. The story follows two neighbors grieving the loss of their spouses and living in isolation. As their relationship evolves, they learn to face hard truths on their journey to redemption and finding love again, after thinking they’d run out of chances. The show, now in the Florida Repertory Theatre’s ArtStage Studio Theatre, has been extended through May 29. We take a closer look with the play’s stars and only actors Tyler Layton and Duke Lafoon.