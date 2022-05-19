Fort Myers Film Festival screens three environmental documentaries from filmmaker Sonny DePasquale

This week the 12th annual Fort Myers Film Festival will feature more 70 films, including screenings of three environmental documentary selections from award-winning filmmaker and conservation and science communicator Sonny DePasquale. The festival’s May 19 Global Environmental Film Block beginning at 3 p.m. will include a screening of DePasquale’s short film “Missing Meadows: Restoring Florida’s Seagrass,” about seagrass restoration efforts in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon. A second Global Environmental Film Block beginning at 3:30 p.m. on May 20 will include his films “Busy in The Battery” about an urban farm and bee sanctuary in the heart of New York City, and “Protecting the Monarch Butterfly,” about efforts to support the iconic species in the Niagara River corridor.

DePasquale joins us to explore these films, founding the nonprofit Emergent Productions, and his broader mission to use visual storytelling to foster understanding and appreciation for the natural world in a way that motivates audiences to work toward environmental conservation and restoration.