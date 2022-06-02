Ghostbird Theatre Company’s “One Island” brings together an international team of artists for a performance/installation hybrid

The Ghostbird Theatre Company is known for its creative and unconventional approach to delivering site-specific productions and the company’s latest offering “One Island,” is no exception.

This performance/art installation hybrid explores the sense of isolation and upheaval that seems to have dominated the last several years, but through a broader geologic lens harkening back to Pangea, the supercontinent that existed hundreds of millions of years ago.

The collaborative project has been about two years in the making and has grown to include an international team of multi-faceted artists who secured an Arts Project grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Performances of “One Island” run June 8-12 at the Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University, where the exhibition will available through June 25.

We’ll speak with some of the artists behind “One Island,” including Ghostbird Theatre co-founder and FGCU professor in the Department of Language and Literature Jim Brock, Nashville-based performer, writer, visual artist and theatre maker Juliana Morgan Alvarez, and Chilean performance artist and Fulbright Scholar Carolina Vargas Romero.