ENCORE: Music from rap, hip-hop, and EDM artist Nory Aronfeld

We listen back to our episode from this past April feature music from South Florida-based rap, hip-hop, and EDM artist, performer and producer Nory Aronfeld. We spoke with Aronfeld ahead of his album release party April 24 at the iconic Faena Theater on Miami Beach. From lo-fidelity beats to psychedelic instruments, to songs heavy on lyricism and wordplay, his original compositions are genre blending and genre bending. He’s produced hundreds of songs driven by an impulse to develop his own authentic sound. We explore Aronfeld’s creative approach and hear his original songs, including a rap performed live in studio.