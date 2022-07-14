Encore: The Swamp Rats perform live in studio

This episode originally aired on February 10, 2022.

We hear original music recorded live in-studio by the Florida phantom folk duo the Swamp Rats. Their music is “folk with an edge” blending tight vocal harmonies with elements of blues, bluegrass, metal and punk rock. We explore creating music, visual art and touring the American South with band members Scotty Crow (vocals, guitar, cajón) and Andy Starkey (vocals, banjo).