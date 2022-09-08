ENCORE: Artis-Naples announces plans for 2022-23 visual and performing arts season

In late July, Artis-Naples announced full plans for the coming season. The overarching theme is “Distance – Devotion,” in recognition of the divisiveness and separation that have dominated the tumultuous last few years and the importance of connectedness, and shared experiences, not just in our lives, but between art forms as well.

The season includes masterworks, pops, jazz, chamber music, visiting orchestras, dance, and Broadway series as well as individual presentations, the 14th annual Naples International Film Festival, and powerful visual art exhibitions at the Baker Museum.

Artis-Naples Masterworks series includes performances by celebrated artists including soprano Renée Fleming, pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist James Ehnes.

We’ll listen back to our recent conversation with Artis-Naples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen all about the 2022-2023 season.