Southwest Florida arts organizations recovering and helping the community after Hurricane Ian

Artists and arts organizations in Southwest Florida were hit hard by the catastrophic devastation of Hurricane Ian right at the start of the traditional annual performance season. Despite the recovery challenges many face to their own physical structures, local arts organizations are reaching out to each other and providing aid to the broader community, even as they work continue providing access to quality performances and other arts events.

We explore how local arts organizations have been impacted and how they’re working to help us all recover in a conversation with Laboratory Theater of Florida Production Manager Margaret Cooley, Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center President and CEO Jim Griffith, Florida Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen, and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre owner and Executive Producer Will Prather.

We’ll also hear a song composed and recorded in the immediate aftermath of Ian by long-time Southwest Florida musicians Steven and Laurie Martin, who lost their home and recording studio on Fort Myers Beach. Their song expresses the uplifting determination within our community.