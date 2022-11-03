© 2022 WGCU News
Players Circle Theater presents suspense comedy “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s”

Published November 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
HowardJohnsons.jpg
Players Circle Theater
Actors Steven Coe, Angela Watson and RC Smith star in Players Circle Theater's production of "Murder at the Howard Johnson's"

“All’s fair in love,” but does that include murder plots in a motor lodge motel? Players Circle Theater is currently running productions of the mystery thriller comedy “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” which tells the hilarious story of a messy love triangle between a dentist, his lover and her husband. We’ll learn more about the show in a conversation with the production’s director and Players Circle Theater Co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo. We’re also joined by actors Steven Coe and Angela Watson, as well as actor and comedian RC Smith.

