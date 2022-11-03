Players Circle Theater presents suspense comedy “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s”

“All’s fair in love,” but does that include murder plots in a motor lodge motel? Players Circle Theater is currently running productions of the mystery thriller comedy “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s,” which tells the hilarious story of a messy love triangle between a dentist, his lover and her husband. We’ll learn more about the show in a conversation with the production’s director and Players Circle Theater Co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo. We’re also joined by actors Steven Coe and Angela Watson, as well as actor and comedian RC Smith.

