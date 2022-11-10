© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Southwest Florida Symphony begins performance season with new maestro Radu Paponiu

Published November 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST
Radu Paponiu.jpg
DIANA TODOROVA
/

The Southwest Florida Symphony has begun its 2022-2023 performance season with a new artistic and music director, Maestro Radu Paponiu. Originally from Romania, Paponiu has been living and working in Naples since 2017. He’s conducted the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra at Artis-Naples in more than 100 performance programs. He’s also Associate Conductor and Youth Orchestra Director for the Naples Philharmonic. We’ll learn more about Paponiu and highlight the season ahead, which includes performances featuring violinist Gil Shaham, cellist Thomas Mesa, and pianist Ying Li. We’ll be speaking with the new maestro himself, along with the Southwest Florida Symphony’s new Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionSouthwest Florida SymphonyClassical Music
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Southwest Florida Symphony Performs Steven Hackman’s “Mashupalooza”
  2. Southwest Florida Symphony Brings Brahms v. Radiohead To Fort Myers
  3. Beethoven Meets Coldplay at the SWFL Symphony
  4. Opera Naples’ new executive director’s first day on the job came just days after Hurricane Ian