Southwest Florida Symphony begins performance season with new maestro Radu Paponiu

The Southwest Florida Symphony has begun its 2022-2023 performance season with a new artistic and music director, Maestro Radu Paponiu. Originally from Romania, Paponiu has been living and working in Naples since 2017. He’s conducted the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra at Artis-Naples in more than 100 performance programs. He’s also Associate Conductor and Youth Orchestra Director for the Naples Philharmonic. We’ll learn more about Paponiu and highlight the season ahead, which includes performances featuring violinist Gil Shaham, cellist Thomas Mesa, and pianist Ying Li. We’ll be speaking with the new maestro himself, along with the Southwest Florida Symphony’s new Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.