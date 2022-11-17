Florida Gulfshore Ballet presents “Arts Heal” benefit concert to help arts organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida’s new, first, and only professional ballet company Florida Gulfshore Ballet holds a benefit concert called “Arts Heal,” Friday, Nov. 18 at Artis-Naples at 8 p.m.

The event will raise funds to help arts organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian. Performances will showcase world-class dancers from across the country as well as from Switzerland, Spain and Peru along with alumni of the Florida Gulfshore Ballet School. The event is organized by Florida Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero.

We’ll highlight the upcoming benefit concert, Lopez and Gamero’s vision for their new ballet company as they prepare for an inaugural 2023-24 season, and their own impressive international careers as professional ballet dancers, including an 18-year stint as principal dancers with Miami City Ballet.