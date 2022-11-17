© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Florida Gulfshore Ballet presents “Arts Heal” benefit concert to help arts organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian

Published November 17, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
iliana Lopez - Franklin Gamero.jpg
Courtesy of Florida Gulfshore Ballet
/
Florida Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Directors Franklin Gamero and Iliana Lopez

Southwest Florida’s new, first, and only professional ballet company Florida Gulfshore Ballet holds a benefit concert called “Arts Heal,” Friday, Nov. 18 at Artis-Naples at 8 p.m.

The event will raise funds to help arts organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian. Performances will showcase world-class dancers from across the country as well as from Switzerland, Spain and Peru along with alumni of the Florida Gulfshore Ballet School. The event is organized by Florida Gulfshore Ballet Artistic Directors Iliana Lopez and Franklin Gamero.

We’ll highlight the upcoming benefit concert, Lopez and Gamero’s vision for their new ballet company as they prepare for an inaugural 2023-24 season, and their own impressive international careers as professional ballet dancers, including an 18-year stint as principal dancers with Miami City Ballet.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis Gulf Coast Life Arts Editiongulf coast lifeballetFlorida Gulfshore BalletArtis-NaplesHurricane Ian
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis