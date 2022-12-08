© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Laboratory Theater of Florida performs the SWFL premiere production of “SISTAS! The Musical”

Published December 8, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST
Gather your sistershood! (L-R) Simone (Myrtle October), Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart), Roberta (Makayla Davis), and Gloria (Simone Farrell).png
1 of 4  — Gather your sistershood! (L-R) Simone (Myrtle October), Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart), Roberta (Makayla Davis), and Gloria (Simone Farrell).png
(L-R) Simone (Myrtle October), Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart), Roberta (Makayla Davis), and Gloria (Simone Farrell)
Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida
The Sistas_ (L-R) Simone (Myrtle October), Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart), Roberta (Makayla Davis), and Gloria (Simone Farrell).png
2 of 4  — The Sistas_ (L-R) Simone (Myrtle October), Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart), Roberta (Makayla Davis), and Gloria (Simone Farrell).png
(L-R) Simone (Myrtle October), Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart), Roberta (Makayla Davis), and Gloria (Simone Farrell
Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida
Together through it all (l-R) Roberta (Makayla Davis), Gloria (Simone Farrell), Simone (Myrtle October), and Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart)..png
3 of 4  — Together through it all (l-R) Roberta (Makayla Davis), Gloria (Simone Farrell), Simone (Myrtle October), and Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart)..png
(L-R) Roberta (Makayla Davis), Gloria (Simone Farrell), Simone (Myrtle October), and Tamika (Julissa Jean-Bart)
Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida
Sistas the Musical.jpeg
4 of 4  — Sistas the Musical.jpeg
"SISTAS! The Musical" runs Dec. 16 -Jan. 14 at the Laboratory Theater of Florida
Courtesy of Laboratory Theater of Florida

Laboratory Theater of Florida in Fort Myers is mounting the regional premiere production of “SISTAS! The Musical.” Nominated for the 2012 Tony award for best new musical, the show employs the use of hit songs from as far back as the 1930s to trace the history, struggles, power and resilience of black women and history and the importance of the bonds of sisterhood.

Actresses in this production perform songs from Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, Sister Sledge, Gloria Gaynor, Etta James, and many more as they portray women cleaning out the attic of “Grandma Alice,” and search for the best song to represent the life, impact and legacy of the family matriarch at her funeral.

The play was written by author and Columbia University professor Dr. Dorothy Marcic, whose publications include the book “RESPECT: Women and Popular Music,” which traces the evolving roles and perspectives of women in 20th century American society through the unique lens of analyzing the lyrics of top 40 songs throughout the decades.

We take a deeper dive into the show with this production’s director Sonya McCarter, and cast members Makayla Davis and Julissa Jean-Bart.

The show runs Dec. 16 – Jan. 14.

Half-price preview performances run Dec. 14-15.

The Jan. 8, matinee performance will immediately be followed by a community talk-back session.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionLaboratory Theater of Floridalocal theatreMusical TheatreBlack History
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Laboratory Theatre of Florida Kicks of 13th Season with “The Color Purple”
  2. Lab Theater of Florida’s production of “Fairview” asks audience to make space for people of color
  3. Theatre Conspiracy’s Virtual Performance Series Continues
  4. Theatre Conspiracy to Stage the Dark Comedy "Rancho Mirage"