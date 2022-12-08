Laboratory Theater of Florida performs the SWFL premiere production of “SISTAS! The Musical”

Laboratory Theater of Florida in Fort Myers is mounting the regional premiere production of “SISTAS! The Musical.” Nominated for the 2012 Tony award for best new musical, the show employs the use of hit songs from as far back as the 1930s to trace the history, struggles, power and resilience of black women and history and the importance of the bonds of sisterhood.

Actresses in this production perform songs from Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, The Supremes, Sister Sledge, Gloria Gaynor, Etta James, and many more as they portray women cleaning out the attic of “Grandma Alice,” and search for the best song to represent the life, impact and legacy of the family matriarch at her funeral.

The play was written by author and Columbia University professor Dr. Dorothy Marcic, whose publications include the book “RESPECT: Women and Popular Music,” which traces the evolving roles and perspectives of women in 20th century American society through the unique lens of analyzing the lyrics of top 40 songs throughout the decades.

We take a deeper dive into the show with this production’s director Sonya McCarter, and cast members Makayla Davis and Julissa Jean-Bart.

The show runs Dec. 16 – Jan. 14.

Half-price preview performances run Dec. 14-15.

The Jan. 8, matinee performance will immediately be followed by a community talk-back session.