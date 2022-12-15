ENCORE: Blues, roots and folk singer/songwriter/guitarist Jon Shain performs live in studio

We listen back to our show from this past fall featuring music performed live in studio by award-winning veteran blues, roots, and folk singer/songwriter and guitarist, producer and educator Jon Shain. His style blends Piedmont blues finger-style guitar, bluegrass, swing, and ragtime. He’s the 2019 winner of the International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category. He’s released 10 solo studio albums and runs his own recording operation called Good Luck Studio in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He’s performed all over the country and beyond in music ensembles as well as a solo artist. He’s opened shows for John Hiatt, Keb’Mo’, and Little Feat among others. We’ll learn more about this dynamic musician and hear him perform original songs live in studio.