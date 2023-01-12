Wasmer Art Gallery at FGCU presents “BLOOM KA-POW!” exhibition of works by Naples artist Carmelo Blandino

Naples-based artist Carmelo Blandino’s distinctive work incapsulates the beauty of nature, challenges viewers to look beyond the conventions of constructed reality, and serves as a representation of his personal journey of growth and healing. A retrospective exhibition of works from Blandino titled “BLOOM KA-POW!” will be at the Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University Jan. 17 through March 2.

Ahead of an opening reception and artist’s talk this Saturday, Jan 14, we talk with Blandino and FGCU Art Gallery Director John Loscuito and Director of Naples-based Method and Concept Chad Jensen who co-curated the exhibition.