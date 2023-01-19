© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Theatre Conspiracy mounts Florida premiere production of “Faceless”

By John Davis
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
Susie and Claire.jpg
Courtesy of the Alliance for the Arts
/
Susie Glenn (played by Vanessa Schoof) and Claire Fathi (played by Sharon Isern) in Theatre Conspiracy's production of "Faceless"

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is mounting the Florida premiere production of playwright Selina Fillinger’s courtroom drama “Faceless.” The play, based on true events, concerns the trial of a young white American woman radicalized into Islamic extremism online and charged with conspiring to commit acts of terrorism and the Muslim attorney chosen to prosecute the case. Themes of politics, religion, religious freedom, race, class, and gender all take center stage as this intense and thought-provoking story unfolds. We take a closer look in a conversation with two actors in the show: Sharon Isern and Matt Flynn.

The play opens Thursday, Jan. 19 and runs through Jan. 29.

