Theatre Conspiracy mounts Florida premiere production of “Faceless”

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is mounting the Florida premiere production of playwright Selina Fillinger’s courtroom drama “Faceless.” The play, based on true events, concerns the trial of a young white American woman radicalized into Islamic extremism online and charged with conspiring to commit acts of terrorism and the Muslim attorney chosen to prosecute the case. Themes of politics, religion, religious freedom, race, class, and gender all take center stage as this intense and thought-provoking story unfolds. We take a closer look in a conversation with two actors in the show: Sharon Isern and Matt Flynn.

The play opens Thursday, Jan. 19 and runs through Jan. 29.