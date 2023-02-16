Theatre Conspiracy presents the world premiere production of “The Last Show”

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is mounting the world premiere production of “The Last Show.” The one-man show was written, and is being performed by actor, playwright and screenwriter Derek Lively.

The play transports audience members into an illegal underground nightclub in a city where all forms of art and public social gatherings have been banned, thus making the audience complicit. Lively portrays an artist risking it all to perform for the first, and last time in front of his dying mother. Without giving away more, Lively says the play resonates with our current environment.

Ahead of opening night, we get a preview with Derek Lively and the director of this production and Conspiracy Theatre Founding Artistic Director Bill Taylor.

If You Go:

“The Last Show” runs Feb. 16 – Feb. 26. At the Alliance for the Arts. 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, 33919.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The 2:00 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, Feb. 26 will be followed by a talkback session with Derek Lively.

The play contains adult language and content. Audience discretion is advised.