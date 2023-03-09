© 2023 WGCU News
John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Cellist Thomas Mesa performs Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with the Southwest Florida Symphony

By John Davis
Published March 9, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST
Mesa.jpg
Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa performs Antonín Dvořák’s Cello “Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104 with the Southwest Florida Symphony on March 11, 2023 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s Masterworks concert series continues, March 11 with Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa performing Antonín Dvořák’s Cello “Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104. The concert program also includes a piece by contemporary American composer Jessie Montgomery and Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”

We’ll take a deeper dive into these compositions with Southwest Florida Symphony Artistic and Music Director, Maestro Radu Paponiu and the organization’s Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.

If you go:

Southwest Florida Symphony Masterworks II Concert

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionSouthwest Florida SymphonyClassical MusicMusiclocal music
