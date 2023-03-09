Cellist Thomas Mesa performs Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with the Southwest Florida Symphony

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s Masterworks concert series continues, March 11 with Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa performing Antonín Dvořák’s Cello “Concerto in B Minor, Op. 104. The concert program also includes a piece by contemporary American composer Jessie Montgomery and Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations.”

We’ll take a deeper dive into these compositions with Southwest Florida Symphony Artistic and Music Director, Maestro Radu Paponiu and the organization’s Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.

If you go:

Southwest Florida Symphony Masterworks II Concert

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.