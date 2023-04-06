© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Abstract painter Maria Collier’s solo exhibition “Sound & Color” opens at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

By John Davis
Published April 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
DanceTilYourDead.jpg
1 of 8  — DanceTilYourDead.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "Heads Will Roll" (inspired by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs song)
NakedEye.jpg
2 of 8  — NakedEye.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "Naked Eye" (inspired by the Luscious Jackson song)
Colors.jpg
3 of 8  — Colors.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "Colors" (inspired by the Black Pumas song)
TheSkyIsCrying.jpg
4 of 8  — TheSkyIsCrying.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "The Sky is Crying" (inspired by the Stevie Ray Vaughan song
InTheAirTonight.jpg
5 of 8  — InTheAirTonight.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "In The Air Tonight" (inspired by the Phil Collins song"
Summertime.jpg
6 of 8  — Summertime.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "Summertime" (inspired by Janis Joplin's rendition of the song written by George and Ira Gershwin, and Du Bose and Dorothy Heyward
Intergalactic.jpg
7 of 8  — Intergalactic.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "Intergalactic" (inspired by the Beastie Boys song"
Greener.jpg
8 of 8  — Greener.jpg
Maria Collier's painting "Greener" (inspired by the song performed by FKJ (French Kiwi Juice) and Carlos Santana and written by Vincent Julien Fenton)

The confluence of color, shape, music and healing lies at the heart of works created by Colombian-born, Southwest Florida-based abstract painter Maria Collier.

Her art stands out for her use of vibrant colors and the unconventional tools she employs to put paint to canvas.

Her creative process is driven by intuition and music is a critical element. The music she listens to while painting influence and inspire what comes out on the canvas to such an extent, that her works are often named after the music she was experiencing at the time of their creation.

Painting is more than a creative outlet for Maria Collier. It’s a tool for healing. She began painting on canvas after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder.

A new solo exhibition of her works titled, “Sound & Color” is coming to the Capital Gallery at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers.

An opening reception will coincide with “Art Walk” Friday, April 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. The exhibition will run through April 28th. Ahead of the exhibition opening, we talk with Collier about her art and her creative process.

