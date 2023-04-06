Abstract painter Maria Collier’s solo exhibition “Sound & Color” opens at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

The confluence of color, shape, music and healing lies at the heart of works created by Colombian-born, Southwest Florida-based abstract painter Maria Collier.

Her art stands out for her use of vibrant colors and the unconventional tools she employs to put paint to canvas.

Her creative process is driven by intuition and music is a critical element. The music she listens to while painting influence and inspire what comes out on the canvas to such an extent, that her works are often named after the music she was experiencing at the time of their creation.

Painting is more than a creative outlet for Maria Collier. It’s a tool for healing. She began painting on canvas after being diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder.

A new solo exhibition of her works titled, “Sound & Color” is coming to the Capital Gallery at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers.

An opening reception will coincide with “Art Walk” Friday, April 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. The exhibition will run through April 28th. Ahead of the exhibition opening, we talk with Collier about her art and her creative process.