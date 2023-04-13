Theatre Conspiracy mounts a production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is now preparing a production of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “The Piano Lesson.”

The play is the fourth installment of Wilson’s American Century Cycle: a series of ten plays that document and examine the Black experience in the U.S. across the decades of the 20th century. Theatre Conspiracy has committed to bringing every play in the series to local audiences.

The piano at the center of the story comes to embody a myriad of themes and meanings including identity, family legacy, economic and social inequality, and reckoning with the lasting impacts of slavery.

The show runs April 20 – 30. Ahead of opening night we explore the play with director Sonya McCarter and lead actor Renee Freeman.