Florida Rep closes its 25th anniversary season with Kenneth Lonergan’s dark comedy “Lobby Hero”

Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers closes its 25th anniversary season with a production of Kenneth Lonergan’s multi-award-winning dark comedy “Lobby Hero.”

The ensemble cast in this show, all making their Florida Rep. debut, includes two police officers and two security guards on the graveyard shift over the course of several nights in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building.

They find themselves entangled in a murder investigation and each of the flawed and nuanced characters are dealing with their own moral struggles.

As the narrative unfolds themes of race, gender, class, corruption, manipulation, guilt and innocence, and motivation emerge in a way that could make the story more relevant today than when it first premiered in 2001.

Ahead of tomorrow’s opening night performance, we’re taking a closer look in a conversation with the director Ron Lagomarsino.