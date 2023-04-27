Players Circle Theater takes over New Phoenix Theatre location/closes season with “The Foreigner”

Players Circle Theater closes the performance season with a production of Larry Shue’s Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle-award-winning comedy “The Foreigner.” The play has been a staple for theater companies since it premiered in 1984. We’ll talk with the lead actor in the production, Dennis Delamar. The play runs through Sunday, May 7.

Once the show closes, Players Circle Theater will be moving from its location at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers to the New Phoenix Theatre location along the McGregor Blvd. corridor in Fort Myers. Players Circle Theater co-founders Robert Cacioppo and Carrie Lund Cacioppo also join us to highlight this exciting change of venue for the theater company and explore what it will mean for the company and theater-goers.