John-Davis-Profile_0.jpg
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

The Alliance for the Arts presents an exhibit of works by abstract painter Margaret Schnebly Hodge

By John Davis
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
2 Margaret Hodge in Studio.jpg
Courtesy of Margaret Schnebly Hodge
A solo exhibition of works by Florida-based abstract painter Margaret Schnebly Hodge opens Friday, May 5 and runs through June 9 at the Alliance for the Arts

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is presenting a solo exhibition of works by Florida-based abstract painter Margaret Schnebly Hodge titled “Bits and Pieces: The Realm of Creation.” Hodge’s art has tended to draw on her interest in existential themes. Works in this new show reflect an exploration of how the cerebral cortex of the human brain synthesizes bits and pieces of memory.

The exhibition runs through June 9. Ahead of an opening reception Friday, May 5 from 5 -7:30 p.m., we’re joined by Hodge in studio for a conversation about her work, what inspires her art, and insights into her creative process.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionAlliance for the ArtsAbstract Art
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis