13th annual Fort Myers Film Festival screens 79 new international and independent films

The 13th annual Fort Myers Film Festival returns to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers and other venues in the area. This year’s event includes screenings of 79 independent and international films in five categories including features, documentaries, shorts, short shorts, strictly local, student and environment. The week-long festival runs May 17-21 and will also include an opening night red carpet gala, filmmaker Q&As and even a cosplay competition. We get a preview from Fort Myers Film Festival Founder and Executive Director Eric Raddatz.

Sasha Levinson's film “Yacht on the Rocks” will kick off opening night with a live performance by the a cappella group "Straight No Chaser"

We’ll also hear from award-winning filmmaker Sasha Levinson. The festival will feature the world premiere screening of her short film “Yachts on the Rocks,” featuring the a cappella group “Straight No Chaser,” which was shot in Southwest Florida.

The short film "Warriors: The Bernie Mac Disease," will screen Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Fort Myers Film Festival

We’ll also be joined by Steve Hilficker who produced the short film “Warriors: The Bernie Mac Disease,” which will also be screened at the festival. The film takes viewers on an intimate journey into the life and legacy of comedian Bernie Mac and how his battle with sarcoidosis impacted his rise to fame.