Inaugural Fringe Ft. Myers provides platform for independent, experimental and alternative performance artists
More than 250 cities around the world host fringe festivals and now that list includes Fort Myers. The inaugural Fringe Fort Myers runs June 1 -4 with performances at the Alliance for the Arts and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.
Fringe festivals serve an important risk-taking role in the performing arts by providing a platform for independent, experimental and alternative artists, often on the ‘fringes’ of the established professional art world. The inaugural festival includes 48 performances from a combination of local, state, national and international performers across a broad spectrum of genres including drama, comedy, stand-up and sketch comedy, modern dance, flamenco music and dance, and burlesque. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the artists.
The festival will also offer aerialists and acrobats, a number of kid-friendly offerings, as well as live music, food trucks and a dance party. We’ll get a preview of what to expect in a conversation with Fringe Fort Myers organizer Bill Taylor