Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Inaugural Fringe Ft. Myers provides platform for independent, experimental and alternative performance artists

By John Davis
Published May 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT
More than 250 cities around the world host fringe festivals and now that list includes Fort Myers. The inaugural Fringe Fort Myers runs June 1 -4 with performances at the Alliance for the Arts and Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre.

Fringe festivals serve an important risk-taking role in the performing arts by providing a platform for independent, experimental and alternative artists, often on the ‘fringes’ of the established professional art world. The inaugural festival includes 48 performances from a combination of local, state, national and international performers across a broad spectrum of genres including drama, comedy, stand-up and sketch comedy, modern dance, flamenco music and dance, and burlesque. All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the artists.

The festival will also offer aerialists and acrobats, a number of kid-friendly offerings, as well as live music, food trucks and a dance party. We’ll get a preview of what to expect in a conversation with Fringe Fort Myers organizer Bill Taylor

