Singer/Songwriters Sheena Brook and Sara Douga perform at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

The Sounds of Summer concert series at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center continues July 21 with a show featuring musicians with the F.E.M. (Female Empowering Musicians) Collective. The concert will include performances from Southwest Florida-based musician Sheena Brook and Nashville-based country music artist Sara Douga.

Sheena Brook is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, singer/songwriter with a sound all her own. Her original songs often include elements of her own personal journey and range from upbeat and tongue-and-cheek humor to thoughtful introspection. She rose to national acclaim as a competitor in the 12th season of NBC’s “The Voice,” where she was hand-picked by coach Adam Levine of Maroon 5. She’s performed all over the country, and has become a sought-after favorite among Southwest Florida music lovers. She’s also founder of the F.E.M. Collective, which is an organization that hosts events in support of women and equality in the music industry.

Sara Douga is a life-long musician with Cajun roots and a deep country sound. Douga’s 2018 album “Boots, Bras, and Drawers” was recorded in Lafayette, LA before she relocated to Nashville where her first official performance was at the Grand Ole Opry. Douga is also an accomplished collaborative songwriter working with fellow musicians including multi-Grammy winning artist Jim Lauderdale. She also wrote the title track and first single on Australian country musician Ella Hooper’s album “Small Town Temple,” which rose to #1 on the ARIA charts in January 2023.

Ahead of the show, we’ll talk with, and hear music from, both of these dynamic singer/songwriters.