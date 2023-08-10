Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts explores immigration policy, sacrifice and friendship in a production of the drama “Sanctuary City”

Theatre Conspiracy at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is mounting a production Pulitzer- winning playwright Martyna Majok’s “Sanctuary City.” The play centers on the friendship of two young DACA DREAMers fighting to establish a place for themselves in America. As the narrative unfolds, audiences will be challenged to consider the roadblocks faced by the main characters due to their immigration status, and how their situation impacts their conception of the ‘American Dream.’

Ultimately, characters in the play must grapple with how much they’re willing to risk for each other when they have everything to lose. We’ll explore the play in a conversation with the show’s director, Miguel Cintron.

If You Go:

Theatre Conspiracy presents “Sanctuary City”

Alliance for the Arts

10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performances run August 17-19, 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. and August 27 at 2:00 p.m.