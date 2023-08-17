“A New Beginning” exhibition of works by Brian Weaver now at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

A solo exhibition of works by Southwest Florida-based artist Brian Weaver is now in the Grand Atrium at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers.

The exhibition, titled “A New Beginning,” includes a broad spectrum of Weaver’s signature blend of realism and abstraction, vibrant colors and intricate designs, infused with memories and experiences from his own life and his interest and fascination with the natural world. In addition to acrylic and spray paint paintings, the exhibition includes several sculptures and mixed-media works created entirely out of recycled or leftover materials.

Weaver is co-founder of Artsemble Underground, which was created to help local businesses attract traffic with outdoor murals and public art events intended to make art accessible beyond the world of institutions and galleries.

We’ll talk with Weaver about the inspirations behind works in the show, his work with Artsemble Underground, and his ongoing mission of making art accessible to all.

Listeners can also check out Brian Weaver's episode of the WGCU podcast "Three Song Stories" https://threesongstories.podbean.com/e/episode-189-brian-weaver/.