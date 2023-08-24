“Prison Nation” exhibit co-curator comes to the Baker Museum for a talk on the impacts of mass incarceration

An exhibition shedding light on the national crisis of mass incarceration titled “Prison Nation” is now at the Baker Museum at Artis-Naples. Through the power of photographic images, which are not easily obtained from inside prisons, images in the exhibit create a visual record of the impacts of mass incarceration and help to humanize those isolated in our jails and prisons.

We take a deeper dive into the exhibition in a conversation with co-curator, educator, author, art critic and McArthur Fellow Nicole Fleetwood, Ph.D., who is also the inaugural James Weldon Johnson Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication in the Steinhardt School at New York University.

Next Thursday, Aug. 31, Fleetwood will be in Southwest Florida for a lecture in conjunction with the exhibit.