© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

“Prison Nation” exhibit co-curator comes to the Baker Museum for a talk on the impacts of mass incarceration

By John Davis
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
Bruce Jackson (American, b. 1936). Cummins Prison, Arkansas , 1975. Courtesy of the artist.
1 of 7  — PrisonNation.jpg
Bruce Jackson (American, b. 1936). Cummins Prison, Arkansas , 1975. Courtesy of the artist.
Art After Hours at the Baker Museum at Artis Naples on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva
2 of 7  — PN 01.jpg
Art After Hours at the Baker Museum at Artis Naples on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva
Darron R. Silva/Darron R. Silva
Art After Hours at the Baker Museum at Artis Naples on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva
3 of 7  — PN 02.jpg
Art After Hours at the Baker Museum at Artis Naples on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva
Darron R. Silva/Darron R. Silva
Art After Hours at the Baker Museum at Artis Naples on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva
4 of 7  — PN 03.jpg
Art After Hours at the Baker Museum at Artis Naples on Wednesday evening, July 26, 2023. Photo by Darron R. Silva
Darron R. Silva/Darron R. Silva
Installation view of Prison Nation. Courtesy Artis—Naples, The Baker Museum. Photo: Rose Budz Productions.
5 of 7  — PN 04.jpg
Installation view of Prison Nation. Courtesy Artis—Naples, The Baker Museum. Photo: Rose Budz Productions.
RoseBudz Productions LLC
Installation view of Prison Nation. Courtesy Artis—Naples, The Baker Museum. Photo: Rose Budz Productions.
6 of 7  — PN 05.jpg
Installation view of Prison Nation. Courtesy Artis—Naples, The Baker Museum. Photo: Rose Budz Productions.
RoseBudz Productions
Nicole Fleetwood, Ph.D., is co-curator of the exhibition "Prison Nation" now at the Baker Museum at Artis-Naples. She'll deliver a lecture in conjunction with the exhibition on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
7 of 7  — Fleetwood_croppedheadshot_2022.jpg
Nicole Fleetwood, Ph.D., is co-curator of the exhibition "Prison Nation" now at the Baker Museum at Artis-Naples. She'll deliver a lecture in conjunction with the exhibition on Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.
Naima Green

An exhibition shedding light on the national crisis of mass incarceration titled “Prison Nation” is now at the Baker Museum at Artis-Naples. Through the power of photographic images, which are not easily obtained from inside prisons, images in the exhibit create a visual record of the impacts of mass incarceration and help to humanize those isolated in our jails and prisons.

We take a deeper dive into the exhibition in a conversation with co-curator, educator, author, art critic and McArthur Fellow Nicole Fleetwood, Ph.D., who is also the inaugural James Weldon Johnson Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication in the Steinhardt School at New York University.

Next Thursday, Aug. 31, Fleetwood will be in Southwest Florida for a lecture in conjunction with the exhibit.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis gulf coast lifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionArtis-NaplesBaker MuseumPhotographyPrisonPrison Privatization
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis