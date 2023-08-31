Southwest Florida Symphony’s 2023-24 performance season includes Robert McDuffie, Charles Yang, Sterling Elliot and R.E.M.’s Mike Mills

Now in it’s 63rd year, Lee County’s only professional orchestra, the Southwest Florida Symphony has plans for an exciting 2023-24 season.

Performances will feature founding member of the alternative rock band R.E.M. Mike Mills, violinists Robert McDuffie and Charles Yang, cellist Sterling Elliot, the symphony’s new concertmaster Orin Laursen, the Marcus Roberts Jazz Trio, Naples pianist Alexandra Carlson and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Lipke.

We’ll get a preview of the entire season in a conversation with the symphony’s Artistic and Music Director Maestro Radu Paponiu and Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.