Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

Alliance for the Arts marks one year since Hurricane Ian with “Storm Stories: A Juried Exhibition”

By John Davis
Published September 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
acrylic painting titled "Ian's Eye" is among the 53 works in the Alliance for the Arts juried exhibition titled "Storm Stories"
1 of 2  — 122- ian's eye- acrylic- 24x36 (1).jpeg
courtesy of the Alliance for the Arts
"Conniving to Survive" by Leah Schneider is among the 53 works of art in the Alliance for the Arts juried exhibition titled, "Storm Stories"
2 of 2  — 022- Conniving to Survive- Collage- 24x48.jpeg
Courtesy of the Alliance for the Arts

September 28, 2023 will mark one year since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida with 150 mph winds and a 15-ft. storm surge causing widespread catastrophic damage. The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is marking the one-year anniversary with a series of related content including a juried exhibition titled “Storm Stories.”

The Alliance, in cooperation with the Gulf Coast Writers Association, is also offering a published book of Hurricane Ian experiences with 80 contributing writers telling their stories of survival, loss, heroism, humanity and resilience.

The Alliance is also showcasing a related exhibition of works from award-winning photographer Kinfay Moroti titled “Hope: The Other Side of Hurricane Ian.” It goes beyond providing a visual documentation of the storm’s impacts and highlighting the hope, determination and resiliency born out the tragedy, loss and destruction brought by Ian.

We’ll explore these and other art offerings coming throughout September in a conversation with Alliance for the Arts Executive Director Molly Rowan-Deckart.

John Davis
