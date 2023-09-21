© 2023 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition with John Davis

New report highlights the need for intimacy choreographers in Southwest Florida’s theater industry

By John Davis
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
Sonya McCarter and Steven Coe in Laboratory Theater of Florida's 2022 production of "Les Liaisons Dangereuses"

Just a few years ago, intimacy choreographers/coordinators were virtually unheard of in the film and theater industries, but the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have helped to change that.

Burgeoning experts in this field provide direction on the creative and technical processes used in manifesting physical and emotional intimacy in TV and film projects as well as live performances on the theater stage.

They can be particularly beneficial on sets and in rehearsal spaces where actors are engaged in scenes that involve nudity and/or content of a sexual nature, as well as content that leverages violence, religion, age, ethnicity, or disabilities.

Now, a new report makes the case for why intimacy choreographers are needed in local theater programs here in Southwest Florida to help navigate these sensitive scenes. The report analyzes results of a survey of some 100 theater artists in the region. We’ll hear from the author of the report, Annette Trossbach, founder and Artistic Director of the Laboratory Theater of Florida.

