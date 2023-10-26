Long-time SW Florida editorial cartoonist Doug MacGregor featured in new art exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts

A new exhibition of works by Doug MacGregor titled “Whimsy & Wonder” comes to the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers Nov. 3 – 25. MacGregor is an illustrator, author, musician, and long-time editorial cartoonist.

MacGregor has created editorial cartoons for newspapers and print publications for more than 45 years. He currently the editorial cartoonist for the Naples Press, and previously created editorial cartoons for the News-Press from 1988 through 2011.

He’s also written, illustrated, and published six children’s books and sings and plays harmonica with the classic rock band The Rosada Project.

After 12 years, MacGregor is stepping down as coordinator of the Arts in Healthcare program through Lee Health.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 opening reception of the exhibition, including a show and tell presentation by MacGregor, we’ll get a preview of the show in a conversation with the artist himself.

