© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Long-time SW Florida editorial cartoonist Doug MacGregor featured in new art exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts

By John Davis
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
"Evacuation Route: Between McGregor and the River" by Doug MacGregor
1 of 6  — Evacuation Crossing.jpeg
"Evacuation Route: Between McGregor and the River" by Doug MacGregor
"Flee'n Ian" by Doug MacGregor
2 of 6  — Fleein' Ian.jpg
"Flee'n Ian" by Doug MacGregor
"Hitchin' a Ride" by Doug MacGregor
3 of 6  — Hitchin' a Ride.jpg
"Hitchin' a Ride" by Doug MacGregor
"Genesis; The Big Bang (First Light)" by Doug MacGregor
4 of 6  — GenesisTheBigBang.jpg
"Genesis; The Big Bang (First Light)" by Doug MacGregor
"The Ancient; Paradise Formed" by Doug MacGregor
5 of 6  — TheAncientParadiseFormed.jpg
"The Ancient; Paradise Formed" by Doug MacGregor
"Star Birth" by Doug MacGregor
6 of 6  — Star Birth.jpg
"Star Birth" by Doug MacGregor

A new exhibition of works by Doug MacGregor titled “Whimsy & Wonder” comes to the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers Nov. 3 – 25. MacGregor is an illustrator, author, musician, and long-time editorial cartoonist.

MacGregor has created editorial cartoons for newspapers and print publications for more than 45 years. He currently the editorial cartoonist for the Naples Press, and previously created editorial cartoons for the News-Press from 1988 through 2011.

He’s also written, illustrated, and published six children’s books and sings and plays harmonica with the classic rock band The Rosada Project.

After 12 years, MacGregor is stepping down as coordinator of the Arts in Healthcare program through Lee Health.

Ahead of the Nov. 3 opening reception of the exhibition, including a show and tell presentation by MacGregor, we’ll get a preview of the show in a conversation with the artist himself.

Related content: To hear Doug MacGregor’s episode of the WGCU podcast “Three Song Stories” click here.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionAlliance for the ArtsDoug MacGregor
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Doug MacGregor’s Political Campaign Cartoons, 1980-2016
  2. Arts in Healthcare