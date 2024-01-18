FGCU’s Wasmer Art Gallery hosts “A Tenuous Framework” installation exploring themes of ancestral memory and perceptions of history

The Wasmer Art Gallery at Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting an exhibition titled “A Tenuous Framework” Jan. 19 through Feb. 29, 2024. The installation is the work of collaborative artists and married couple Brent Budsberg and Shana McCaw of Milwaukee, WI. Their multi-disciplinary practice includes sculpture, performance, film, photography and installation to explore themes of perception of history, ancestral memory, and psychological displacement. Their work challenges those who experience it to consider what cannot be known when it comes to the idea of a complete understanding of history, and how, even a perspective informed by artifacts or historical documents is, at best, conjecture.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Budsberg and McCaw will engage an artist talk in the U. Tobe Recital Hall followed by an opening reception in the Arts Complex from 6 – 8 p.m.

Ahead of the opening reception, we take a deeper dive in the installation in a conversation with the artists along with FGCU Art Gallery Director John Loscuito.