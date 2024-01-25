Southwest Florida Symphony features Naples Pianist Alexandra Carlson performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s performance season continues Feb. 3, with a concert dubbed, “From Darkness to Light.”

This third installment of the season’s Masterworks series features multi award-winning pianist and Naples resident Alexandra Carlson performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. The piece is widely regarded as the composer’s most celebrated piano concerto, and is perhaps his most virtuosic for the featured soloist.

The program also includes works by two different Czech composers: Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G major and Gideon Klein’s Partita for Strings. Klein composed the piece while in a Nazi concentration camp.

Ahead of the concert, we’re taking a deeper dive into the music and it’s historical context in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Music Director and Maestro Radu Paponiu and Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.