Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Southwest Florida Symphony features Naples Pianist Alexandra Carlson performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3

By John Davis
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:09 AM EST
Naples-based pianist Alexandra Carlson performs Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Southwest Florida Symphony on Feb. 3, 2024 at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
The Southwest Florida Symphony’s performance season continues Feb. 3, with a concert dubbed, “From Darkness to Light.”

This third installment of the season’s Masterworks series features multi award-winning pianist and Naples resident Alexandra Carlson performing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. The piece is widely regarded as the composer’s most celebrated piano concerto, and is perhaps his most virtuosic for the featured soloist.

The program also includes works by two different Czech composers: Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G major and Gideon Klein’s Partita for Strings. Klein composed the piece while in a Nazi concentration camp.

Ahead of the concert, we’re taking a deeper dive into the music and it’s historical context in a conversation with Southwest Florida Symphony Music Director and Maestro Radu Paponiu and Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle.

