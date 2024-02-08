© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Pine Island Artists Deb Zwetsch and Zan Lombardo present collaborative exhibition “We Contain Multitudes”

By John Davis
Published February 8, 2024 at 10:56 AM EST
“Requiem” Deb Zwetsch/ Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
1 of 10  — deb_zan_requiem.jpg
“Requiem” Deb Zwetsch/ Zan Lombardo, Watercolor

“Crawdaddy’s” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Mixed Media
2 of 10  — Crawdaddys.jpg
“Crawdaddy’s” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Mixed Media

“Deb & Zan Fish” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
3 of 10  — Fish.jpg
“Deb & Zan Fish” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor

“Deb & Zan Set of 4 Panels mounted” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
4 of 10  — FourPanels.jpg
“Deb & Zan Set of 4 Panels mounted” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
"Uninhabitable” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
5 of 10  — Uninhabitable.jpg
"Uninhabitable” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
“Storm” by Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
6 of 10  — Storm.jpg
“Storm” by Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
“Heart Quilt” by Deb Zwetsch, Printed Silk
7 of 10  — HeartQuilt.jpg
“Heart Quilt” by Deb Zwetsch, Printed Silk
“Deb & Zan Paisley” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
8 of 10  — Paisley.jpg
“Deb & Zan Paisley” by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Watercolor
“Frog Chorus” (Child’s Raincoat) and "Frog Chorus" (Child's boots) by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Printed/Sewn Fabric and Rubber
9 of 10  — Frog Chorus.jpg
“Frog Chorus” (Child’s Raincoat) and "Frog Chorus" (Child's boots) by Deb Zwetsch/Zan Lombardo, Printed/Sewn Fabric and Rubber
“Studio” byt Deb Zwetsch, Mixed Media
10 of 10  — Studio.jpg
“Studio” byt Deb Zwetsch, Mixed Media

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is hosting a collaborative exhibition of works by visual artists and Pine Island residents Deb Zwetsch and Zan Lombardo through Feb. 24 titled “We Contain Multitudes.” The exhibition has been more than a year in the making. Pieces in the show, including liquid silk dyes, watercolor and mixed media, are largely inspired by Southwest Florida’s unique subtropical flora and fauna.

The artists’ statement for the exhibition states in part, “The title ‘We Contain Multitudes’ is a take on Walt Whitman’s ‘I contain multitudes,’ from his poem ‘Song of Myself.’ He discusses the dichotomy of thought. How can one hold conflicting and opposite views (Do I contradict myself?) within their mind and heart?

This duality creates art. The dark and light, ugly and beautiful, sitting side by side, becomes a whole larger than its parts. As black and white prove each other; the juxtaposition of opposites is the essence of creation.”

Zwetsch and Lombardo join us in studio for a deeper dive into the exhibition and to explore their individual and collaborate creative approaches.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionAlliance for the Artsvisual art
