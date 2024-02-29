“Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand-Painted Photography” exhibit comes to the Marco Island Historical Society

The Marco Island Historical Society is preparing to host an exhibition of works by Florida-based artist, conservationist, historian, educator and documentarian Niki Butcher titled, “Daydreaming: Niki Butcher’s Hand-Painted Photography.”

Butcher’s approach starts with her own black and white photographs, and then adding vibrant, often pastel oil paints in a way she says allows her to transform “landscapes into dreamscapes and reality into fantasy.”

The more than 60 works featured in the exhibition span more than five decades of Butcher’s creative output. This show comes after last year’s publication of her debut book titled “Daydreaming,” which contains images included in the exhibition.

For six decades, Niki has been married to fellow photographer Clyde Butcher, whose long been known for his large-scale striking black and white photographs of South Florida’s pristine wild spaces.

This latest exhibition runs March 12 through June 8. There will be an opening reception March 14 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. including an artist meet-and-greet and book signing. The exhibition will be free and open to the public to experience.

We’ll get a preview of the exhibit in a conversation with the artist herself.