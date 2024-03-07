Arts & Economic Prosperity Study highlights economic and social benefits of Lee County’s nonprofit arts and culture sector

The capacity for the arts to entertain, edify, educate, challenge, and bring communities together is well lauded and understood, but what’s often less emphasized and less understood is the arts’ vital role as an economic driver.

Late last year, the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers released findings from a compelling study, finding that nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Lee County generated more than $135 million in economic activity in 2022.

The study, called the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) is the largest and most inclusive study of its kind, and shows that nationally and on the local level, arts and culture are critical economic drivers.

Conducted through Americans for the Arts, the AEP6 finds that in 2022, nonprofit arts and culture organizations in Lee County supported more than 2,500 full-time jobs, provided more than $72 million in household income and generated more than $23 million in state and local tax revenue.

Results of the study help make the case for more public support of local arts and culture organizations.

We take a deeper dive into the study’s findings in a conversation with Alliance for the Arts Executive Director Molly Rowan-Deckart, Florida Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen, and WGCU arts reporter Tom Hall.