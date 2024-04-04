Nashville Guitar Guru Dave Isaacs leads Babcock Ranch inaugural “Musician in Residence” program

Babcock Ranch in northeastern Lee Conty and southeastern Charlotte County is launching a new “Musician in Residence” program. The inaugural program is being led by Nashville-based guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, music educator and author Dave Isaacs.

Isaacs has become known as the Nashville Guitar Guru, which is also the name of his private teaching studio, which he’s operated since 2009.

In addition to writing and recording his own music, Dave Isaacs teaches full time in private lessons, both in person and virtually, as well as small “guitar circle” group classes. He has 13 independent album releases encompassing a broad range of styles including his latest in 2022 titled “Songs Without Words.”

In 2019, Isaacs published his first book titled, “The Perpetual Beginner: A Musician’s Path to Lifelong Learning.,” which is a blend of music instruction and memoir. The title of that book provides a bit of a window into his unique approach to music education. Instead of focusing solely on building technical precision and teaching students how to play songs on the guitar, Dave Isaacs is all about tapping into why his students want to play in the first place and fostering a level of comfort and confidence with the instrument itself, regardless of skill level.

We’ll talk with Isaacs about his musical background, his unique and personal teaching style, and his vision for the new “Musician in Residence” program.