Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Improv comedy team “Oops, We’re a Troupe” presents musical courtroom drama “Disorder in the Court”

By John Davis
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT
Improv comedy team "Oops, We're a Troupe" members (from left) Adam Santa Fe, Caitlynn Wilde, Julian Sundby (music director), and Lucy Sundby (artistic director)

The Southwest Florida-based improv comedy team “Oops, We’re a Troupe,” is set to present a long-form musical courtroom drama titled “Disorder in the Court,” Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alliance for the Arts.

The 90-minute family-friendly (PG-13) show will be fully improvised on the spot with prompts suggested by members of the audience. Troupe members include Lucy Sundby, Julian Sundby, Adam Santa Fe and Caitlynn Wilde. Other cast members in Saturday’s performance include Kit Gorritz FitzSimons, Ralph Krumins, Gregory Hollimon and Danielle Trzcinski.

The troupe’s artistic director Lucy Sundby and music director Julian Sundby join Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition to talk about the troupe, the upcoming performance, and the art of improv comedy.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionAlliance for the ArtsImprov comedyComedyTheater
