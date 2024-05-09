Improv comedy team “Oops, We’re a Troupe” presents musical courtroom drama “Disorder in the Court”

The Southwest Florida-based improv comedy team “Oops, We’re a Troupe,” is set to present a long-form musical courtroom drama titled “Disorder in the Court,” Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alliance for the Arts.

The 90-minute family-friendly (PG-13) show will be fully improvised on the spot with prompts suggested by members of the audience. Troupe members include Lucy Sundby, Julian Sundby, Adam Santa Fe and Caitlynn Wilde. Other cast members in Saturday’s performance include Kit Gorritz FitzSimons, Ralph Krumins, Gregory Hollimon and Danielle Trzcinski.

The troupe’s artistic director Lucy Sundby and music director Julian Sundby join Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition to talk about the troupe, the upcoming performance, and the art of improv comedy.