Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

SW Florida musician Caleb Vilca drops new solo single and performs live in studio!

By John Davis
Published May 30, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
Southwest Florida-based guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, & music engineer Caleb Vilca dropped his new solo single "HEARTBEAT" on April 28.
Jesi Cason Photography
Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and sound engineer Caleb Vilca is perhaps best known as the frontman of the Southwest Florida-based alt-rock band Perfect Sequence, but in April Vilca dropped a new solo single titled “HEARTBEAT.” The song is available via YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. It will be the first of several new solo works Vilca plans to release this year, showcases a different side of his musical creativity and influences.

Vilca joins us to highlight the new single, explore the contrasts between his solo and band work, and perform live in studio!

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
