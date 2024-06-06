Players Circle Theater performs musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers is closing its fifth performance season with a production of the off-Broadway hit musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” As the musical’s tagline succinctly puts it, the show is about “everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.”

We’ll explore the show and what’s next for Players Circle Theater in a conversation with the company’s co-founder and producing artistic director Bob Cacioppo. We will also hear from actors in the show including Ted Wioncek and Amanda Ross.

The play runs through Sunday, June 16 with Wednesday – Friday shows at 7:30 p.m., Saturday performances at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.