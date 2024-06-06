© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater performs musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

By John Davis
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" cast at Players Circle Theater: (from left) Ted Wioncek III, Amanda Ross, Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan
1 of 3  — I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change_Ted Wioncek III, Amanda Ross, Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan.tiff
"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" cast at Players Circle Theater: (from left) Ted Wioncek III, Amanda Ross, Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan
Cast members Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan, Amanda Ross, Ted Wioncek III
2 of 3  — I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change_Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan, Amanda Ross, Ted Wioncek III.jpg
Cast members Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan, Amanda Ross, Ted Wioncek III
Cast members Natalie Brouwer and Shane Dinan
3 of 3  — I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change_Natalie Brouwer, Shane Dinan_B.jpg
Cast members Natalie Brouwer and Shane Dinan

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers is closing its fifth performance season with a production of the off-Broadway hit musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.” As the musical’s tagline succinctly puts it, the show is about “everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.”

We’ll explore the show and what’s next for Players Circle Theater in a conversation with the company’s co-founder and producing artistic director Bob Cacioppo. We will also hear from actors in the show including Ted Wioncek and Amanda Ross.

The play runs through Sunday, June 16 with Wednesday – Friday shows at 7:30 p.m., Saturday performances at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionPlayers Circle TheaterMusical TheatreComedylocal theatre
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Players Circle Theater performs the Florida debut of “The Lifespan of a Fact”
  2. Players Circle Theater presents suspense comedy “Murder at the Howard Johnson’s”
  3. Players Circle Theater starts a new season with the comedy “Breaking Legs” in the company’s new theater space
  4. SCCF and Players Circle Theater team up for a night of climate change-themed performances
  5. Youth, education, and gender in scientific discovery is explored in 'proof' at Players Circle Theater
  6. Players Circle's 'Godspell' production proves to be one-of-a-kind